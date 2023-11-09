Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 9 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Nov. 8, causing over 149 explosions, regional military administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, and Myropillia came under attack.

In addition to artillery shelling, Russian forces attacked the region with drones, artillery, mines, and mortars.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces have terrorized Sumy Oblast with daily attacks since spring 2022, when Ukrainian troops liberated parts of the region.