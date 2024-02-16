Skip to content
Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova February 16, 2024 7:52 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces are seen in an undisclosed location in Sumy Oblast. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Serhii Naiev/Telegram)
Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven border communities on Feb. 15, regional military administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Svesa.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. At least 12 mines were dropped onto the town of Bilopillia and surrounding areas.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Thursday with 47 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia face near-daily shelling. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.

Key developments on Feb. 15: * White House: Avdiivka may fall to Russia as Ukraine runs out of shells * Stoltenberg: Ukraine to receive 1 million drones from allies in 2024 * At least 11 injured, homes, infrastructure damaged in morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine * Financial Times: Hunga…
The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven border communities on Feb. 15, regional military administration reported.
SBU detains executives connected to Russian oligarch.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two Ukrainian executives suspected of helping Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska embezzle weapons production supplies to Russia. Deripaska was also served a notice of suspicion in absentia.
Zelensky signs law legalizing medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is to be legalized in Ukraine to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and provide pain relief to people with serious illnesses such as cancer, according to a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15.
The Hill: US lawmakers mull 2 'plan Bs' for passing Ukraine aid.

The Senate passed the $95 billion funding request, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, earlier this week. Johnson said, however, he will not put the bill to the vote, arguing that the country should first address the growing number of migrants at the southern border.
