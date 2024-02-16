Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven border communities on Feb. 15, regional military administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Svesa.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. At least 12 mines were dropped onto the town of Bilopillia and surrounding areas.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Thursday with 47 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia face near-daily shelling. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.