Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at eight communities along the border on Feb. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. Russia drones also dropped mines onto two settlements.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Sunday with 16 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.