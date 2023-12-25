Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 24, firing 12 times and causing at least 68 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Putyvl, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda using cannon artillery and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

The Seredyna-Buda community experienced the highest amount of explosions. Seredyna-Buda is located mere kilometers west from the Ukraine-Russia border.

The Sumy Oblast has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the Russian border.