Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil December 25, 2023 2:17 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 24, firing 12 times and causing at least 68 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Putyvl, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda using cannon artillery and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

The Seredyna-Buda community experienced the highest amount of explosions. Seredyna-Buda is located mere kilometers west from the Ukraine-Russia border.

The Sumy Oblast has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the Russian border.

UK defense minister warns of ‘severe consequences’ if Putin wins war in Ukraine
“If we allow Putin to win this war by dragging it out, and he somehow wins it by exhausting everybody else, then we will suffer the consequences. And the consequences would be incredibly severe for Europe, for Britain, for the world,” Shapps said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.