Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launchers, drones, while also dropping mines on the village of Esman.

No casualties or serious damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Velyka Pysarivka district, which borders Russia, experienced the most intense attacks with 78 explosions recorded in the area.

Shelling is a daily occurence for the communities located in Sumy Oblast. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.