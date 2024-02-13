Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Khotin, using various weapons including drones, mines, and mortar shelling.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Velyka Pysarivka experienced the most attacks, with 28 total explosions recorded. This town is located close to the Ukraine-Russia border, on the left bank of the Vorskla River.

The communities along the Sumy Oblast border have been subject to near-daily attacks since Ukrainian troops liberated Russian-occupied areas of the region in April 2022.