Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil February 13, 2024 3:32 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Khotin, using various weapons including drones, mines, and mortar shelling.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Velyka Pysarivka experienced the most attacks, with 28 total explosions recorded. This town is located close to the Ukraine-Russia border, on the left bank of the Vorskla River.

The communities along the Sumy Oblast border have been subject to near-daily attacks since Ukrainian troops liberated Russian-occupied areas of the region in April 2022.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
3:32 AM

8:02 PM

Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
7:28 PM

EU agrees on new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds.

The European Council said on Feb. 12 that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in assets from the Russian Central Bank must separate any profits generated from the primary accounts.
