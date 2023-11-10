Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast seven times on Nov. 9, causing over 41 explosions across four communities, regional military administration reported.

The attacks hit the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, and Nova Sloboda. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the border with multiple weapons, including mortar, artillery, and mines. The Bilopillia community located close to Russia's Kursk Oblast was targeted the most over the past 24 hours, with at least 22 explosions recorded by local authorities.

Multi-wave attacks are a daily occurrence for the communities along the Sumy Oblast border.