Russian strikes hit 3 areas in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled three areas in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 29, the local military administration reported on Telegram.

At least 15 strikes were recorded in the past 24 hours which hit the communities of Krasnopillia, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military targeted the settlements with an onslaught of shelling, mortar fire, and grenade launcher attacks.

The community of Velyka Pysarivka, home to roughly 3,900 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 10 explosions originating from grenade launcher attacks recorded in the area. The town is located just 7 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.



