Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, News Feed
Edit post

Russian strikes hit 3 areas in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat November 30, 2023 4:10 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled three areas in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 29, the local military administration reported on Telegram.

At least 15 strikes were recorded in the past 24 hours which hit the communities of Krasnopillia, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military targeted the settlements with an onslaught of shelling, mortar fire, and grenade launcher attacks.

The community of Velyka Pysarivka, home to roughly 3,900 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 10 explosions originating from grenade launcher attacks recorded in the area. The town is located just 7 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.

3 killed, 3 injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
A Russian strike on the vicinity of Seredyna-Buda town in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 28 resulted in the death of three people, including a seven-year-old girl, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.