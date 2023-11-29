Skip to content
3 killed, 3 injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova November 29, 2023 5:57 AM 1 min read
An aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Seredyna-Buda. The strike resulted in three people killed and three injured. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the vicinity of Seredyna-Buda town in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 28 resulted in the death of three people, including a seven-year-old girl.

The attack which involved mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers, injured three more people, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported. The town of Seredyna-Buda is located mere kilometers west from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces fired at least 22 times targeting eight communities in the region, including Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Svesy and Seredyna-Buda.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.

