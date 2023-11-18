Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 17, causing 165 explosions throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

Russia's military fired 25 times at the border in 24 hours.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Esman, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Khotin, and Nova Sloboda came under fire.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The settlements along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia have been subjected to constant shelling since April 2022.