Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 11 communities along the Sumy Oblast border in 42 separate attacks on Feb. 28, the regional military administration reported.

At least 204 explosions were recorded in the Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Svesa communities.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, unguided bomb, and grenade launcher attacks. At least 19 mines were also dropped onto the Velyka Pysarivka community, according to the Ukrainian military.

No casualties or damage to local infrastructure were reported.

The village of Nova Sloboda, located around 10 kilometres from the Russian border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with almost 50 explosions recorded in the area over the past 24 hours.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day. On Feb. 27, Ukraine’s National Police reported that a strike on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and wounded another six.