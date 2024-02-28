Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova February 29, 2024 1:16 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Khotin, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, killed two police officers and injured another six on Feb. 27, 2024. Twelve other communites in Sumy Oblast were attacked the same day, and two more people were injured. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
Russian forces struck 11 communities along the Sumy Oblast border in 42 separate attacks on Feb. 28, the regional military administration reported.

At least 204 explosions were recorded in the Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Svesa communities.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, unguided bomb, and grenade launcher attacks. At least 19 mines were also dropped onto the Velyka Pysarivka community, according to the Ukrainian military.

No casualties or damage to local infrastructure were reported.

The village of Nova Sloboda, located around 10 kilometres from the Russian border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with almost 50 explosions recorded in the area over the past 24 hours.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day. On Feb. 27, Ukraine’s National Police reported that a strike on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and wounded another six.  

Ukraine war latest: Russia attempts to push Ukrainian troops out of Krynky using ‘human waves’
Key developments on Feb. 28: * Military: Russia uses ‘human wave’ attacks near Krynky in Kherson Oblast * Belgium pledges $216 million to Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine * Bulgaria to send 100 armored vehicles to Ukraine ‘in few days,’ defense minister says * Von der Leyen urges Europe…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
10:57 PM

Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack.

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.
9:22 PM

Kuleba: Albania to open embassy in Kyiv soon.

Albania is planning to open its embassy in Kyiv "soon," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social platform X on Feb. 28 after meeting his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana.
