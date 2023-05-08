Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has attacked Kharkiv Oblast, with preliminary information suggesting that it launched S-300 missiles, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at 11:08 p.m. local time that based on the information provided by the State Emergency Service, the missiles hit the suburbs, not the city itself.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.