Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia says it sent fighter jets after Ukrainian drones near Crimea

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2023 2:25 AM 1 min read
Russian fighter jets on display at a military exhibition in May, 2023. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two Ukrainian drones flying near occupied Crimea changed course after the Russian military engaged fighter jets on Aug. 22.

According to the ministry, the drones, identified as an MQ-9 Reaper and a TB2  Bayraktar, were on a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea when Russian air defense detected them. The Russian military then mobilized two fighter jets.

"As a result of the actions, the UAVs changed their flight direction and left the areas where aerial reconnaissance was being conducted," the ministry said.

Reports of drone attacks in occupied Crimea have increased in recent weeks. On Aug. 16, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) officially claimed credit for a July 17 strike on the Crimean Bridge, carried out with an experimental sea drone.

The increase of drone strikes within Russia itself has also raised questions about Russia's ability to defend its interior.

Earlier today, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Ukraine is within its rights under international law to launch strikes on Russian soil.

"Ukraine has a right enshrined in the UN Charter to defend its country," Bearbock said.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian pilots start F-16 training in Denmark; Poll shows 90% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia
Key developments on Aug. 22: * 8 Ukrainian pilots and 65 personnel begin F-16 training in Denmark * Poll: 90% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia * Ukraine receives another 1.5 billion euros in budget support from EU * Putin reportedly fires air force chief * Russia claims d…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.