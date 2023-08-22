Russia says it sent fighter jets after Ukrainian drones near Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two Ukrainian drones flying near occupied Crimea changed course after the Russian military engaged fighter jets on Aug. 22.

According to the ministry, the drones, identified as an MQ-9 Reaper and a TB2 Bayraktar, were on a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea when Russian air defense detected them. The Russian military then mobilized two fighter jets.

"As a result of the actions, the UAVs changed their flight direction and left the areas where aerial reconnaissance was being conducted," the ministry said.

Reports of drone attacks in occupied Crimea have increased in recent weeks. On Aug. 16, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) officially claimed credit for a July 17 strike on the Crimean Bridge, carried out with an experimental sea drone.

The increase of drone strikes within Russia itself has also raised questions about Russia's ability to defend its interior.

Earlier today, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Ukraine is within its rights under international law to launch strikes on Russian soil.

"Ukraine has a right enshrined in the UN Charter to defend its country," Bearbock said.