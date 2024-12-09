This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Russia seeks Turkey’s help to withdraw troops from Syria, CNN Turk reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 9, 2024 6:25 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russian soldiers walk past a Russian military police armored vehicle at a position in the northeastern Syrian city of Kobane on Oct. 23, 2019. (AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has asked Turkey to assist in withdrawing its troops from Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime, CNN Turk reported on Dec. 9.

According to the outlet’s correspondent in Ankara, Russia has proposed relocating its forces to Turkish-controlled areas of Syria before transporting them to Russia by air.

However, Moscow reportedly intends to retain control over its key military bases in Tartus and Khmeimim.

The reports align with claims by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) that Russia has begun withdrawing military and naval assets from Syria after Assad’s regime fell to opposition forces.

A rapid offensive on Dec. 8 resulted in the capture of Damascus, ending Assad’s 24-year rule.

The Kremlin has been a staunch ally of Assad, maintaining a substantial military presence in Syria since intervening in the Syrian Civil War in 2015.

Strategic facilities such as the Tartus Naval Base and Khmeimim Airbase have been critical to Russia's regional influence.

The Russian media previously reported that Assad and his family arrived in Russia on Dec. 8, where they were granted asylum by Russian authorities.

Syrian opposition takes full control of Latakia province hosting Russian bases, Russian media reports
Syrian opposition fighters took control of the Latakia province, where Russian military facilities – the Kheimin airbase and the Tartus naval base – are based, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Dec. 9, citing a Syrian source.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
