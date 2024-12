This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being upodated.

Russian news agencies reported on Dec. 8 that Syria's Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Russia, where they have been granted asylum by Russian authorities, according to a Kremlin source.

"President Assad of Syria has arrived in Moscow. Russia has granted asylum to him and his family on humanitarian grounds," the source told TASS news agency.