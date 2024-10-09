Russia reportedly redeploys Kinzhal missiles carrier to Belarus for first time in over a year

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian MiG-31K interceptor aircraft, capable of carrying hypersonic Kinzhal ballistic air-to-surface missiles, landed at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus on Oct. 9, the Belaruski Hajun monitoring group reported.

According to the group, the MiG-31K landing is the first in a year and a half. In April 2023, three Russian MiG-31Ks left the country and have not been spotted there since then.

While Belarus, an ally of Russia, hasn't directly participated in the war, it has allowed the Kremlin to use its territory as a staging ground for its operations against Ukraine.

Moscow stationed several MiG-31K aircraft in Belarus after the start of its full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, launching missiles at Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities from its airfields.

Russia frequently lifts MiG-31K aircraft from airfields on its territory to attack Ukraine.

The advanced air-launched Kinzhal missile is difficult to intercept and shoot down. They have an operational range of some 2,000 kilometers, which means that all of Ukraine is at risk if the missile is launched from Russian airspace.

Ukraine's Air Force said in January that air defenses had intercepted 25 out of 63 Kinzhal missiles since the start of the full-scale invasion.