Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Statue of Soviet secret police founder re-erected in Moscow

by Elsa Court September 11, 2023 7:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, has been erected in Moscow at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Sept. 11.

The statue is a smaller copy of the Dzerzhinsky monument that stood in front of the KGB headquarters on Lubyanka Square in Moscow until 1991.

Following the August 1991 coup attempt in Moscow, protesters demanded the authorities remove the statue of him and spray-painted the word "executioner" on the monument. It was taken down and left in a museum park with other Soviet-era monuments.

As the new statue was unveiled, the head of the SVR, Sergey Naryshkin, said that Dzerzhinsky "dreamed of creating a future based on the principles of goodness and justice."

The statue's face is turned toward Poland and Baltic states "because the threat to Russia from the northwest remains," Naryshkin said.  

In 1917-1926, Dzerzhinsky was the head of the Soviet secret police known first as Cheka and then as GPU and OGPU. The organization was later renamed to NKVD and finally to KGB.

Dzerzhinsky is responsible for the imprisonment, torture, and murder of opponents of the Soviet regime as part of the Red Terror, a campaign of repression carried out by the Cheka to consolidate Bolshevik control.

Lasting from 1918 to 1922, the state-sanctioned violence led to the deaths of between 50,000 and 200,000 people, according to historians' estimates, with many more imprisoned or deported.


Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.