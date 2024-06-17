Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Europe, LNG, Natural gas, Gas
Edit post

Russia overtook US in May as leading gas supplier to Europe, FT reports

by Dmytro Basmat June 17, 2024 4:36 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A worker standing on the uploading dock of Cavaou LNG terminal in Fos-sur-Mer, France, on June 22, 2023. (Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia overtook the United States in the month of May as the lead supplier of liquified natural gas (LNG) to Europe for the first time in nearly two years, the Financial Times reported on June 16.

According to the International Commodity Intelligence Service (ICIS), Russian-piped gas LNG shipments made up 15 per cent of supply delivered to the EU, UK, Switzerland, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia, FT reported. While U.S. LNG supplies made up just 14 per cent of the supply.

The report attributes decreased U.S. exports to a one-time outage at a major LNG export facility, combined with Russia delivering more gas through Turkey ahead of planned maintenance in June.

Despite the one-time reversal, Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at ICIS, told the Financial Times that the export trend was "not likely to last," as Russia prepares to deliver more LNG to Asian countries.

China remains Russia's largest gas customer, having ended 2023 purchasing over 6.8 million tonnes of gas.

Russian gas giant Gazprom commissioned a report in June that revealed the country will not be able to recover losses incurred from Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine for at least 10 years.

Despite Brussels' target to be free of Russian fossil fuels by 2027, several EU members remain heavily reliant on Russian gas, and imports of LNG from Russia reached record highs last year.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on May 6 that there are currently no sanctions against Russian LNG, but EU energy ministers "made a decision and proposed a tool to limit the access of Russian liquefied natural gas to our energy terminals."

The EU is working on a proposal to limit imports of Russian liquified gas (LNG) as part of the upcoming 14th package of sanctions.

FT: Ukraine signs first major deal with US company for LNG supplies
Under the deal, DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, will start purchasing an unspecified amount of LNG from Venture Global later in 2024 and throughout 2026.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:29 AM

United Russia party secretary resigns.

The move is regarded as a demotion initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed Andrei Turchak earlier this month to serve as governor of the Altai Republic in southern Siberia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.