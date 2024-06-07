Russia launches missile attacks on Ukraine, targets western oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine overnight on June 7, targeting the country's western oblasts.

Ukraine's Air Force announced an air alert notifying of the threat of missile strikes against Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv oblasts. The Air Force cited the threat of Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as Shahed-type drones.

Multiple explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast around 4:15 a.m. local time, Suspilne reported.

Polish and other allied aircraft were scrambled in response to reports of the Russian missile attack against Ukraine, the Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces said on X.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.











