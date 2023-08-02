Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia launches military exercises in the Baltic Sea

by Sofiya Tryzub-Cook August 2, 2023
Russia has started naval exercises in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 2.

The exercises, named Ocean Shield 2023, involve over 30 ships and boats, 20 support vessels, 30 aircraft, and approximately 6,000 military personnel.

During the exercises, the Russian forces plan to test the coordination of various levels of command for force management and practice measures to protect maritime communications, troop and cargo transportation, and coastal defense.

The Russian forces are expected to carry out more than 200 combat drills, including practical weapon applications.

The Baltic Sea, located in Northern Europe, is surrounded by nine countries: Denmark, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Finland, and Sweden.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly conducted military drills.

Earlier this year, on June 5, Russia initiated Baltic Sea drills, commencing one day after NATO. The Russian military announced that up to 40 ships and boats, 25 aircraft, and approximately 3,500 personnel would participate in the exercises.

Author: Sofiya Tryzub-Cook
