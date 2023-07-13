Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kyiv reports shooting down all Russian drones in latest attack on capital but debris causes casualties, damage

by Daria Bevziuk and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 13, 2023 6:56 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note

The previous version of this news item said that one person was killed as a result of drone debris falling onto residential buildings in Kyiv. Later on July 13, the State Emergency Service told Suspilne news outlet that the death, initially reported by the city mayor, resulted from a separate fire unrelated to the Russian drone attack.

Kyiv authorities reported shooting down about a dozen Russian drones in Kyiv's airspace overnight on July 13 in Russia's latest aerial attack on the capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The administration said that all of the Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched at the capital from different directions were intercepted by the city's air defenses.

Just past midnight local time, air raid alerts were activated in Kyiv, followed by a series of explosions. Drone debris fell onto residential buildings, causing fires that injured at least four people, Kyiv authorities reported.

Incidents of fires caused by debris were reported in four Kyiv districts, according to the State Emergency Service. Preliminary reports indicate damage mainly to residential buildings, Kyiv Military Administration Chief Serhii Popko said on Telegram. The facade of one apartment in a high-rise building was completely destroyed following the attack.

A 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were hospitalized in the Darnytskyi district for shrapnel injuries from glass breaking following the attack, according to Popko.

Another two people were injured a result of a fire that broke out on the balcony of the fifth floor of a 16-story residential building, the State Emergency Service said.

While Western-provided air defense systems allow Kyiv to better intercept and destroy Russian missiles and drones, debris from targets shot down by the air defenses still inflict damage on civilian and critical infrastructure and cause casualties among the civilian population.

Ukraine war latest: G7 agrees on long-term security commitment for Ukraine
Key developments on July 12: * G7 unveils plan to deter future Russian aggression against Ukraine * Zelensky meets Biden, NATO leaders on sideline of NATO summit * NATO allies pledge new military package for Ukraine * Russian attacks wounds 18, including 6 children, in Zaporizhzhia The Group o…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Daria Bevziuk, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.