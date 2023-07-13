Kyiv reports shooting down all Russian drones in latest attack on capital but debris causes casualties, damage

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note

The previous version of this news item said that one person was killed as a result of drone debris falling onto residential buildings in Kyiv. Later on July 13, the State Emergency Service told Suspilne news outlet that the death, initially reported by the city mayor, resulted from a separate fire unrelated to the Russian drone attack.

Kyiv authorities reported shooting down about a dozen Russian drones in Kyiv's airspace overnight on July 13 in Russia's latest aerial attack on the capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The administration said that all of the Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched at the capital from different directions were intercepted by the city's air defenses.

Just past midnight local time, air raid alerts were activated in Kyiv, followed by a series of explosions. Drone debris fell onto residential buildings, causing fires that injured at least four people, Kyiv authorities reported.

Incidents of fires caused by debris were reported in four Kyiv districts, according to the State Emergency Service. Preliminary reports indicate damage mainly to residential buildings, Kyiv Military Administration Chief Serhii Popko said on Telegram. The facade of one apartment in a high-rise building was completely destroyed following the attack.

A 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were hospitalized in the Darnytskyi district for shrapnel injuries from glass breaking following the attack, according to Popko.

Another two people were injured a result of a fire that broke out on the balcony of the fifth floor of a 16-story residential building, the State Emergency Service said.

While Western-provided air defense systems allow Kyiv to better intercept and destroy Russian missiles and drones, debris from targets shot down by the air defenses still inflict damage on civilian and critical infrastructure and cause casualties among the civilian population.