Russian forces launch 5 missiles overnight at Mykolaiv Oblast

Russian fighter jets launched five Kh-22 missiles at the settlements of Olshanske and Kostiantynivka in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight on May 7, Governor Vitalii Kim reported, citing Ukraine's Southern Operational Command.

According to the governor, the attack hit an industrial enterprise, causing a fire outside the facility. The fire was extinguished by State Emergency Service personnel.

Kim said there were no casualties. He did not provide further details.

Explosions were also reported near the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight on May 6.

Kim said on Telegram that there had been three incoming aerial attacks around the city.

Russian forces attacked multiple locations in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv Oblast in the early hours on April 27. At least 15 people were injured and one person was killed in the attack.

Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding center and a port on the Southern Buh River, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. Two teenagers were killed in a large attack on April 16.