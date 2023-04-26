Update: 1 killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked multiple locations in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv Oblast in the early hours on April 27. At least 15 people were injured and one person was killed in the attack, according to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim.

An air alarm alerted the entire region of the strikes at 1:00 a.m. local time.

The region was struck with four S-300 air defense missiles, according to authorities. At least one of these missiles hit a multi-story residential building, while another targeted a private residence. Kim reported later that first responders have been called to a third location following the attack.

The extent of the damage is unknown at the time of the publication.

Two wounded civilians are in critical condition, according to the governor.

Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding center and a port on the Southern Buh River, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. The latest before today's killed 2 teenagers on April 16.