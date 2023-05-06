Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Explosions reported in Mykolaiv, Governor says there were 3 incoming aerial attacks in total

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2023 2:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported near the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight on May 6, with Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim saying on Telegram that there had been three incoming aerial attacks around the city.

Around 1 a.m. Kyiv time, Kim said that he would "not write details," but that there had been no emergency calls, adding that "either the air defenses had worked" or the attacks had not caused any casualties.  

The Suspilne news outlet also reported that the sounds of explosions were heard around Mykolaiv just after midnight.

Russian forces attacked multiple locations in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv Oblast in the early hours on April 27. At least 15 people were injured and one person was killed in the attack.

Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding center and a port on the Southern Buh River, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. Two teenagers were killed in a large attack on April 16.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
