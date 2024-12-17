Russia may encircle Ukrainian forces near Velyka Novosilka, monitoring group says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops may encircle Ukrainian forces near Velyka Novosilka, located 74 kilometers from the regional center of Donetsk, the monitoring group DeepState reported on Dec. 17.

DeepState, an independent mapping project known for its close ties to Ukraine's Defense Ministry and widely trusted for accurate territorial updates, highlighted that Russian operations in the area aim to sever logistics and occupy the village.

According to DeepState's map, Ukrainian troops in Makarivka south of Velyka Novosilka have been almost surrounded. Analysts warn that the situation around Makarivka is becoming more critical as Russian troops continue their advances.

A recent Russian raid on Novyi Komar, just 4 kilometers north of Velyka Novosilka, achieved partial success, with Russian forces reportedly entering the village.

The DeepState monitoring group map, as of December 17. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously described the ongoing Russian offensive as "one of the most powerful" since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Over the autumn, Russian forces have achieved operational gains in southern Donetsk Oblast, particularly near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kupiansk, while also advancing on Russian soil in Kursk Oblast.