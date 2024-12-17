Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Donetsk Oblast, Russian offensive
Edit post

Russia may encircle Ukrainian forces near Velyka Novosilka, monitoring group says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 17, 2024 10:14 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian infantrymen of the Carpathian Sich 49th Infantry Battalion named after Oleg Kutsyn, drafted during new mobalisation, exercise in an unspecified location not far from front line in Donetsk Oblast, on July 19, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops may encircle Ukrainian forces near Velyka Novosilka, located 74 kilometers from the regional center of Donetsk, the monitoring group DeepState reported on Dec. 17.

DeepState, an independent mapping project known for its close ties to Ukraine's Defense Ministry and widely trusted for accurate territorial updates, highlighted that Russian operations in the area aim to sever logistics and occupy the village.

According to DeepState's map, Ukrainian troops in Makarivka south of Velyka Novosilka have been almost surrounded. Analysts warn that the situation around Makarivka is becoming more critical as Russian troops continue their advances.

A recent Russian raid on Novyi Komar, just 4 kilometers north of Velyka Novosilka, achieved partial success, with Russian forces reportedly entering the village.

The DeepState monitoring group map, as of December 17. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously described the ongoing Russian offensive as "one of the most powerful" since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Over the autumn, Russian forces have achieved operational gains in southern Donetsk Oblast, particularly near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kupiansk, while also advancing on Russian soil in Kursk Oblast.

Russia heavily attacking in Kursk Oblast for 3rd day, ‘actively’ using North Korean troops, Syrskyi says
“For the third day, Russian forces have been conducting intensive offensive operations in Kursk Oblast, actively using North Korean units,” Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:40 PM

Zelensky rejects Orban's mediation, says he has no leverage over Putin.

“Ukraine is a strong country and has proven it on the battlefield throughout Putin's aggression. Does anyone else in Europe have this experience now? No. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it,” Zelensky said, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.