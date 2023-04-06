Updated: Russia hits village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone dropped explosives on the village of Zmiivka in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on April 6.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the Russian attack, according to the report. Prokudin later said the number of casualties increased to six.

Zmiivka is located near the town of Beryslav, just across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on April 2 that Russian forces were changing the attack tactics in Ukraine's southern regions.

According to Humeniuk, Russian troops were forced to switch to airborne attacks in the area because Ukrainian forces had successfully targeted Russian firing positions in the 30-kilometer strip on the Russian-held eastern bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.