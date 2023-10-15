Skip to content
Russia adds more missile carriers to Black Sea forces

by Lance Luo October 16, 2023 2:29 AM 1 min read
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships take part in Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has added two additional missile-launching vessels to its Black Sea Fleet, military authorities in southern Ukraine reported on Telegram.  

Two new Russian naval frigates are already present and on active combat duty in the Black Sea, along with a submarine.

These vessels could launch a volley of up to 20 Kalibr cruise missiles, the report estimates.

Authorities warned that the threat of missile strikes is very high and urged residents to pay attention to warnings and head to shelters if necessary.

Russia had a total of seven warships on combat duty in the Black Sea on Oct. 14, the Ukrainian Navy reported.

"As of 11:30 on October 14, 2023, there are seven enemy warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier. There is also an enemy ship on combat duty in the Sea of Azov, and four in the Mediterranean," the report reads.

On Oct. 14, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that Russia was doubling down on defense in the Black Sea after suffering losses in Ukrainian strikes.

Author: Lance Luo
