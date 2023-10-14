Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Black Sea Fleet doubles down on defense

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2023 5:38 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has doubled down on defensive and reactive measures since suffering setbacks in recent months, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Oct. 14.

Ukraine has gained initiative in the northwest Black Sea since June, launching unmanned surface vessels, unmanned air vehicles, and missile attacks, along with special operations against the Black Sea Fleet.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has mostly continued to train, maintain, and defend itself while also continuing to launch missiles into Ukraine, which "it can almost certainly continue to do so from the eastern (region of the) Black Sea," the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote.

However, "there is only a realistic possibility" of the Black Sea Fleet using its firepower superiority to seize the initiative in the western region of the Black Sea.

Additionally, the risk of further military losses and political consequences "likely outweigh any gain" from the Russian Black Sea fleet attempting to enforce a blockade of Ukrainian-bound trade.

Uncertain Triumph: Ukraine picks apart Russia's best air defenses in Crimea
The past month has not been kind to Russia’s forces in occupied Crimea. In a span of weeks, a ship, a submarine, and multiple air defense systems were destroyed. Ukraine said these targets included Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, optimistically named the Triumph. Purported videos of…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
