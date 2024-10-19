Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, War
Edit post

Russian troops have not gained foothold across canal in Chasiv Yar, military says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 19, 2024 4:09 AM 2 min read
An aerial view of a ruined and uninhabitable city on July 3, 2024 in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have not "managed to gain a foothold" across the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal in the embattled city of Chasiv Yar, Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 18.

Bobovnikova's comments came after the crowd-sourced monitoring website DeepState reported on Oct. 17 that Russian forces had advanced in Chasiv Yar.

"I do not confirm the fact that Russian troops have managed to gain a foothold in the canal ... or anywhere in the direction of Chasiv Yar," Bobovnikova said.

"The overall strategic position of the city remains under the control of Ukraine."

Groups of Russian soldiers have, at times, crossed the canal and engaged in assault operations on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the city, Bobovnikova clarified.

"Given that the enemy uses the tactics of small assault groups, the enemy infantry runs behind the canal," Bobovnikova said.

"However, such maneuvers are accompanied by significant losses for the Russians. Ukrainian forces quickly repel such attacks, pushing Russian units back."

According to Bobovnikova, small groups of Russian soldiers have "occupied" buildings on the western side of the canal, but they are quickly flushed out by Ukrainian units.

The Donetsk Oblast city of Chasiv Yar has been partially under Russian control since Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern Kanal neighborhood in July, establishing the canal as the new front line.

Russian troops set their sights on Chasiv Yar, which boasts natural elevation, after capturing Avdiivka in February. If Russian forces occupy the city completely, the higher ground could give them a key strategic advantage in attacks on other towns in Donetsk Oblast.

Before the full-scale invasion, Chasiv Yar was home to about 12,000 people. By April 2024, around 700 people remained.

In recent months, Russian troops have been conducting a grinding advance in eastern Ukraine, making territorial gains while incurring heavy losses.

Russia’s advance toward key eastern highway threatens Ukraine’s grip of Donetsk Oblast
Outgunned and outmanned, Ukrainian soldiers struggling to hold the front line in a brutal, months-long Russian siege of Chasiv Yar are increasingly worried about their army’s ability to protect their rear. If key supply lines from the west are cut off and if troops to their south are overrun, they
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.