Russian troops have not gained foothold across canal in Chasiv Yar, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have not "managed to gain a foothold" across the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal in the embattled city of Chasiv Yar, Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 18.

Bobovnikova's comments came after the crowd-sourced monitoring website DeepState reported on Oct. 17 that Russian forces had advanced in Chasiv Yar.

"I do not confirm the fact that Russian troops have managed to gain a foothold in the canal ... or anywhere in the direction of Chasiv Yar," Bobovnikova said.

"The overall strategic position of the city remains under the control of Ukraine."

Groups of Russian soldiers have, at times, crossed the canal and engaged in assault operations on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the city, Bobovnikova clarified.

"Given that the enemy uses the tactics of small assault groups, the enemy infantry runs behind the canal," Bobovnikova said.

"However, such maneuvers are accompanied by significant losses for the Russians. Ukrainian forces quickly repel such attacks, pushing Russian units back."

According to Bobovnikova, small groups of Russian soldiers have "occupied" buildings on the western side of the canal, but they are quickly flushed out by Ukrainian units.

The Donetsk Oblast city of Chasiv Yar has been partially under Russian control since Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern Kanal neighborhood in July, establishing the canal as the new front line.

Russian troops set their sights on Chasiv Yar, which boasts natural elevation, after capturing Avdiivka in February. If Russian forces occupy the city completely, the higher ground could give them a key strategic advantage in attacks on other towns in Donetsk Oblast.

Before the full-scale invasion, Chasiv Yar was home to about 12,000 people. By April 2024, around 700 people remained.

In recent months, Russian troops have been conducting a grinding advance in eastern Ukraine, making territorial gains while incurring heavy losses.