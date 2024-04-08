Skip to content
News Feed, Russian attacks, Energy infrastructure, Energy, Ukraine's military intelligence, Ukraine
FT: Damage to Ukraine's energy grid worse than in 2022-23 but more localized

by Kateryna Denisova April 8, 2024 11:05 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The view of the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast. (Zmiiv thermal power plant of Centrenergo/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used freshly-made missiles for large-scale attacks on Ukraine in March, Andrii Cherniak, a spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence, told the Financial Times (FT) in a comment published on April 8.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country. Over the past month, Russian forces reportedly launched over 400 missiles and 600 Shahed-type drones.

Russia has used drones as cheaper weapons for striking other parts of the energy system, such as transformers, Cherniak said. He estimated that Moscow has enough missiles to carry out one or two more "big attacks in the coming weeks."

"We expected the attacks at the beginning of the winter, but we now see that the missiles they have used are freshly made," he told the FT.

Ukrainian officials said the damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russia is worse than in the winter of 2022-2023, although it is more localized, according to the newspaper.

Russia aims to knock out Ukraine’s power grid in new wave of attacks
Editor’s note: The article was updated on March 27 with comments from Roman Nitsovych, a research director at DiXi Group. Russia launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine between March 21-25, hitting the country’s critical infrastructure heavier than ever before. Some 190…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

In March, Russian attacks reportedly damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Maksym Timchenko, the chief executive of DTEK, told the FT that the company's goal is to restore "as much as we can by October."

Between March 22 and 29, Russian forces targeted seven thermal power stations, the FT reported. Russia's March 22 strike destroyed the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant, which is among the largest in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the state-owned energy company Centrenergo.

Recent attacks also damaged all power units of the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and the Ladyzhyn Thermal Power Plant in Vinnytsia Oblast, DTEK's Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said.

Among Moscow's other targets in March were the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant in Cherkasy Oblast, the Dnister Hydroelectric Power Plant in Chernivtsi Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Mayor: Russia destroys ‘almost all’ energy infrastructure in Kharkiv
Russian attacks destroyed “almost all” of critical energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in an interview with Liga.net media outlet published April 1.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Most popular

News Feed

9:52 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 9 over past day.

Russian "kamikaze" drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast, the regional military administration said. The Zviahel City Council reported a "direct threat of air pollution" as a result of the attack, urging residents to stay indoors and close their windows. No casualties were reported.
2:51 AM

Budanov: Renewed Russian offensive expected in late spring, early summer.

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said that Ukraine should expect to face a renewed Russian offensive in late spring or early summer, with the offensive intensifying around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Budanov told German outlet ARD in an interview published on April 7.
8:25 PM

IAEA: Drone detonated at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a drone detonated on its site on April 7, according to the IAEA. The post did not provide any details about who had launched the drone.
MORE NEWS

