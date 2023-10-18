Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia drops aerial bombs on Kherson Oblast village, 1 killed

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 18, 2023 10:47 AM 1 min read
The sign “Kherson Oblast” stands on a roadside on June 22, 2023 in Kherson, Ukraine. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack using aerial bombs on a village in Kherson Oblast killed one person overnight, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Oct. 18.

Six guided aerial bombs were dropped on the village of Blahovishchenske from three Sukhoi Su-35 jets, killing a 63-year-old man, Prokudin said.

Another woman was seriously injured, and there is damage to buildings, including homes.

In the morning of Oct. 18, Russian forces again used guided aerial bombs against the civilian population of Kherson Oblast, according to the governor.

Russian aircraft dropped two guided aerial bombs on three populated areas, he said, without specifying exactly where. Information about casaulties is still being established.

On Oct. 16, Prokudin reported that five Russian Sukhoi attack planes carried out an attack against four settlements in Kherson Oblast's Beryslav district, dropping nine guided aerial bombs.

Kherson Oblast is still partially occupied by Russian forces, who hold the east bank of the Dnipro River that runs through the region and regularly attack civilians on the other side.

The dead villages: Hope and despair side-by-side in the liberated south
NESKUCHNE, DONETSK OBLAST – Vitalii Ivanov stepped gingerly across the messy floor through the kitchen to what was once the living room of his family home. Scattered across the floor and countertops were the iconic markers of a space that was once occupied by Russian soldiers. Cardboard military re…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.