Russia drops aerial bombs on Kherson Oblast village, 1 killed

A Russian attack using aerial bombs on a village in Kherson Oblast killed one person overnight, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Oct. 18.

Six guided aerial bombs were dropped on the village of Blahovishchenske from three Sukhoi Su-35 jets, killing a 63-year-old man, Prokudin said.

Another woman was seriously injured, and there is damage to buildings, including homes.

In the morning of Oct. 18, Russian forces again used guided aerial bombs against the civilian population of Kherson Oblast, according to the governor.

Russian aircraft dropped two guided aerial bombs on three populated areas, he said, without specifying exactly where. Information about casaulties is still being established.

On Oct. 16, Prokudin reported that five Russian Sukhoi attack planes carried out an attack against four settlements in Kherson Oblast's Beryslav district, dropping nine guided aerial bombs.

Kherson Oblast is still partially occupied by Russian forces, who hold the east bank of the Dnipro River that runs through the region and regularly attack civilians on the other side.