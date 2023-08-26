Moscow temporarily shuts down all airports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: Moscow airports have reopened early on Aug. 26.

Russian media reported that all flights in and out of Moscow airports were suspended on the night of Aug. 26.

Local authorities also claimed that a drone was destroyed over the city that night.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, authorities grounded incoming and outgoing flights at all Moscow airports, the standard protocol when unknown or dangerous objects are detected in the sky.

Around the same time, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that air defense shot down a drone over Moscow.

Sobyanin said the drone was destroyed on its approach to the city in the Istra disctrict. He said there were no preliminary casualties and that emergency services were at the scene.

According to Russian media, at least 24 flights have been delayed and eight canceled at Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo airports.

Airports in Moscow have been shut down multiple times recently due to drone activity. On Aug. 22, all airports in the Moscow region were closed following reports of drone attacks.



