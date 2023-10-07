Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UPDATED: Russia claims missile attacks on Crimea

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 7, 2023 11:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A missile attack hit Russian-occupied Crimea at around 6 p.m. local time, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 7.

The ministry later reported a second attack at 10 p.m. local time.

Both attacks were carried out with converted S-200 anti-aircraft missiles, the Defense Ministry said.

Reports emerged on social media that an explosion was heard near Dzhankoi in northern Crimea and the trail of the missile was visible in the sky, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Local residents also told Suspilne that multiple explosions were heard in Yevpatoriia, while the outlet Crimean Wind reported explosions in Krasnoperekopsk.

Since the summer, there have been increasingly damaging attacks on Russian military targets across the peninsula, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

One key target has been the Black Sea Fleet, which is currently based in occupied Crimea.

The fleet has suffered a series of major attacks over the past weeks, including strikes on a command post on Sept. 20 and on its headquarters on Sept. 22.

The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
