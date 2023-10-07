UPDATED: Russia claims missile attacks on Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

A missile attack hit Russian-occupied Crimea at around 6 p.m. local time, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 7.

The ministry later reported a second attack at 10 p.m. local time.

Both attacks were carried out with converted S-200 anti-aircraft missiles, the Defense Ministry said.

Reports emerged on social media that an explosion was heard near Dzhankoi in northern Crimea and the trail of the missile was visible in the sky, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Local residents also told Suspilne that multiple explosions were heard in Yevpatoriia, while the outlet Crimean Wind reported explosions in Krasnoperekopsk.

Since the summer, there have been increasingly damaging attacks on Russian military targets across the peninsula, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

One key target has been the Black Sea Fleet, which is currently based in occupied Crimea.

The fleet has suffered a series of major attacks over the past weeks, including strikes on a command post on Sept. 20 and on its headquarters on Sept. 22.