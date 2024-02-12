Russia claims drone shot down over Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units destroyed a Ukrainian drone near the village of Maysky in Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight on Feb. 11.

The ministry claimed on Telegram that Russian air defense units shot down the drone at about 10 p.m. local time.

No damage to infrastructure or casualties were reported as a result of the alleged incidents.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independent verify Russia's claim, and Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the alleged attack.

Russian officials have frequently claimed cross-border strikes by Ukraine. Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Russia claims that an alleged attack on Feb. 4 damaged the roof of a building and a gas pipe in the village of Demidovka in Belgorod Oblast.











