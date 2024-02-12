Skip to content
Russia claims drone shot down over Belgorod Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat February 12, 2024 3:09 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units destroyed a Ukrainian drone near the village of Maysky in Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight on Feb. 11.

The ministry claimed on Telegram that Russian air defense units shot down the drone at about 10 p.m. local time.

No damage to infrastructure or casualties were reported as a result of the alleged incidents.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independent verify Russia's claim, and Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the alleged attack.

Russian officials have frequently claimed cross-border strikes by Ukraine. Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Russia claims that an alleged attack on Feb. 4 damaged the roof of a building and a gas pipe in the village of Demidovka in Belgorod Oblast.

Ukraine attacked Belgorod Oblast, Russian governor claims
Ukraine attacked Russia’s Belgorod Oblast twice on Feb. 4, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed. No casualties were reported.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet




Author: Dmytro Basmat
