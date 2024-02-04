Skip to content
Ukraine attacked Belgorod Oblast, Russian governor claims

by Alexander Khrebet February 4, 2024 6:56 PM 1 min read
Columns of smoke in Russia's Belgorod after what Russian authorities claim was a Ukrainian attack on Dec. 30, 2023. (ASTRA/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine attacked Russia's Belgorod Oblast twice on Feb. 4, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

According to Gladkov, the alleged attacks damaged the roof of a building and a gas pipe in the village of Demidovka, which sits at the border with Ukraine's eastern Sumy Oblast.

Gladkov also claimed that Ukraine had attacked another village in the region, Stary Khutor, which also sits near the Ukrainian border.

No casualties were reported.

Ukrainian authorities did not comment on Gladkov's claims.

Russia's Belgorod Oblast lies borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Russian officials have frequently claimed cross-border strikes by Ukraine. Russian authorities claimed that a Ukrainian strike on Belgorod on Dec. 30 killed 25 people and injured over 100.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims. Ukraine also did not claim responsibility for the attack, which came one day after Russia launched a massive aerial attack against Kyiv.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
4:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the President's Office announced on Feb. 4. Fedorov, the former mayor of the now-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, will replace Yurii Malashko.
Ukraine news

12:26 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 76 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 3, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:37 PM

Minister: Odesa port exports in January almost at pre-war levels.

A total of 6.3 million metric tons of goods were exported through ports in and around the city of Odesa in January 2024, which was "almost equal" to levels seen before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Feb. 3.
