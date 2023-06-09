Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian authorities report drone crash in Voronezh

by Martin Fornusek June 9, 2023 5:11 PM 1 min read
The alleged aftermath of a drone crash in Voronezh, Russia on June 9. (Source: RBK/Telegram)
The alleged aftermath of a drone crash in Voronezh, Russia on June 9. (Source: RBK/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusyev claimed on June 9 that a drone had crashed in the center of Voronezh, Russia.

The governor reported that three people with light injuries had received medical treatment. Damage to a high-rise building and a private house was also reported.

The Russian news agency RBC published footage of the damage and geolocation of the crash, which appear to confirm the claim.

While the model or the origin of the drone is not clear, Russian officials have already called it a Ukrainian attack.

The Russian media cited by Ukrainska Pravda claim that the drone was meant to attack the Voronezh aircraft factory but was eliminated through electronic warfare.

This is not the first report of an air strike inside Russia.

On May 30, a number of drones damaged several high-rise buildings in Moscow, and officials in border oblasts like Belgorod often report drone attacks in their territory.

Author: Martin Fornusek
