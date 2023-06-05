Russian governor reports fire at Belgorod energy facility

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a fire at an energy facility in the Belgorod district in a June 5 post on Telegram.

According to Gladkov's preliminary infromation in the post, an "explosive device dropped from a drone" caused the fire. This allegation has not been independently verified.

No casualties were reported and energy services remain intact, according to the post.

On June 4, the anti-Kremlin militia group Russian Volunteer Corps claimed to attack Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine. The Russian Volunteer Corps asked for a conversation with Gladkov offering to give him the captured Russian soldiers "as a gesture of goodwill."

After Belgorod governor failed to appear at the meeting, the Russian Volunteer Corps announced the plan to give their Russian prisoners to the Ukrainian authorities for the exchange procedure.

Belgorod Oblast has been the site of extensive fighting in the recent weeks as its governor reported attacks on villages over the past several days.