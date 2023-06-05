Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian governor reports fire at Belgorod energy facility

by Haley Zehrung June 5, 2023 6:43 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a fire at an energy facility in the Belgorod district in a June 5 post on Telegram.

According to Gladkov's preliminary infromation in the post, an "explosive device dropped from a drone" caused the fire. This allegation has not been independently verified.

No casualties were reported and energy services remain intact, according to the post.

On June 4, the anti-Kremlin militia group Russian Volunteer Corps claimed to attack Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine. The Russian Volunteer Corps asked for a conversation with Gladkov offering to give him the captured Russian soldiers "as a gesture of goodwill."

After Belgorod governor failed to appear at the meeting, the Russian Volunteer Corps announced the plan to give their Russian prisoners to the Ukrainian authorities for the exchange procedure.

Belgorod Oblast has been the site of extensive fighting in the recent weeks as its governor reported attacks on villages over the past several days.

ISW: Russia’s Ministry of Defense continues to respond disproportionately to minor incursions into Russian territory
The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a second update about the June 1 Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast border raid, largely fixating on the timeliness and scope of the Russian response to the raid.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.