Russia claims Ukrainian drone attacked military airfield in Novgorod region

Russian Defense Ministry claimed a Ukrainian drone had attacked a military airfield in the Russian northwestern Novgorod region at 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 19.

A fire broke out at the airfield following the attack, the ministry claimed, adding that one aircraft was damaged, but there were no casualties.

Ukraine hasn't commented on Russia's statement.

However, over the past weeks, a series of explosions occurred in Russia, its occupied territories, and the Black Sea.

On Aug. 17, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed a Ukrainian naval drone had attempted to attack Russian ships in the Black Sea, adding that two Russian patrol ships had destroyed the naval drone before it reached its destination.

Earlier on Aug. 13, Roman Starovoyt, governor of Russia’s Kursk region, claimed that "shells coming from Ukraine" had hit a house in the village of Volfino, injuring three people.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, also claimed that Russian air defense had intercepted two drones in the region on the same day.