Media: Ukrainian strike destroys radar station in Russia's Kursk region

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) used a drone to destroy the Russian radar system Kasta in the Kursk region on Sept. 28, Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske reported on Sept. 29, citing its source in the SBU.

According to Hromadske, the radar station was hit near the village of Giryi, some 100 kilometers from Kursk and less than 20 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

"The Russians have said that it (the system) can detect even stealth aircraft, but it missed the SBU drone for some reason. The peculiarity of this radar system was the ability to identify aerial targets at extremely low altitudes," the media outlet's source said.

Hromadke's source in the SBU also said that the overnight drone attacks in Russia's Kursk region were another special operation of Ukrainian security services.

However, when commenting on the strikes on Russian soil, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said this is the work of Russian citizens targeting military and critical facilities from within Russia's territory.

"The network is quite active and efficient. We see this in the Kursk and Belgorod regions," Podolyak told Channel 24.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed earlier that its forces shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region overnight on Sept. 29.

The regional governor, Roman Starovoit, said that one of the drones dropped two explosive devices on an electrical substation in Sloboda Belaya, Belovsky district. A transformer caught fire, leading to five settlements and a hospital being de-energized, according to Starovoit.

Claims of Ukrainian drone strikes within Russian territory have increased in recent weeks, though Kyiv rarely takes responsibility for such attacks.