Drones strike infrastructure facilities in Kursk Oblast, Russia claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone strike on the night of Oct. 5 hit infrustructure facilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Governor Roman Starovoit claimed.

The governor said the drones attacked facilities in the Sudzha, Korenevsky, and Glushkovsky districts, causing power outages.

No further casualties were reported.

Starovoit claimed that emergency crews were at the scene and that the power supply had been partially restored.

Reports of drone strikes in Kursk Oblast, and other regions bordering Ukraine, have increased in recent weeks. The Ukrainian government rarely comments on these claims.