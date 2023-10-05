Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Drones strike infrastructure facilities in Kursk Oblast, Russia claims

by Abbey Fenbert October 5, 2023
A sign for Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. (Photo by Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone strike on the night of Oct. 5 hit infrustructure facilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Governor Roman Starovoit claimed.

The governor said the drones attacked facilities in the Sudzha, Korenevsky, and Glushkovsky  districts, causing power outages.

No further casualties were reported.

Starovoit claimed that emergency crews were at the scene and that the power supply had been partially restored.

Reports of drone strikes in Kursk Oblast, and other regions bordering Ukraine, have increased in recent weeks. The Ukrainian government rarely comments on these claims.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
