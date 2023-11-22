Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russia claims it destroyed 4 Ukrainian unmanned boats in Black Sea

by Dmytro Basmat November 22, 2023 7:13 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces destroyed four unmanned Ukrainian boats en route to occupied Crimea, Russia's Defense Ministry reported in the early hours of Nov. 22.

Ukraine has not confirmed Russia's claims.

Over the summer, Russian-occupied Crimea saw an uptick in Ukrainian attacks in an attempt to disrupt Russian logistics and derail its southern defenses.

A strike on Crimea on Nov. 10 resulted in the sinking of two Russian high-speed landing crafts by a Ukrainian surface drone.

The Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula to Russia's mainland, has also been targeted in multiple attacks by unmanned boats.

In July, Ukrainian forces struck the Crimean Bridge with sea drones, causing an explosion that damaged the bridge. Previously in October 2022, the bridge was the target of another attack as a truck packed with explosives detonated on the bridge near a tanker train, triggering a chain reaction.

President Zelensky has previously stated that the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine and must be "neutralized."

Author: Dmytro Basmat
