Russia claims 35 drones shot down over 8 regions overnight

Air defense units intercepted 35 Ukrainian drones over eight Russian regions overnight on March 17, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

According to the ministry, Russian air defense shot down four drones over Moscow Oblast, three over Belgorod Oblast, two over Kaluga Oblast, one over Oryol Oblast, one over Rostov Oblast, four over Yaroslavl Oblast, three over Kursk Oblast, and 17 in Krasnodar Krai.

Earlier in the night, Russian media reported that Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, causing a fire and killing one worker.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged attacks. The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm Russia's claims.

While Kyiv seldom comments on reports of drone strikes in Russia, Ukrainian forces have claimed responsibility for the recent wave of attacks on Russia's oil refineries.

"These weeks have demonstrated to many that the Russian war machine has vulnerabilities that we can reach with our weapons," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on March 16.