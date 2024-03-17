Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, oil refineries, Drone attacks, Oil
Edit post

Russian media: Oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai hit by drones

by Abbey Fenbert March 17, 2024 4:01 AM 2 min read
Illustrative photo of flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, amid reports of explosions and a possible drone attack overnight on March 17.

Residents of Slavyansk-on-Kuban  reported hearing explosions in the town and said that a local factory was on fire, according to the Russian Telegram news channel Baza.

At least one refinery worker was killed, Baza and other Russian news outlets claimed. Emergency personnel are at work on the site.

Russian media said the fire was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone strike. Locals told the news channel Ostorozhno that a group of over five drones hit the facility.

In the past week, Ukrainian forces have carried out a series of drone strikes targeting Russia's oil industry. Ukraine has hit oil refineries in Samara, Ryazan, Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, and Leningrad oblasts.

The targeted facilities account for about 12% of Russia's oil-processing capacity, Bloomberg reported on March 14.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on reports of the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his March 16 address that Ukraine's drone operations in Russia show that Kyiv is capable of striking long-range targets.

"What our own drones are capable of is a true Ukrainian long-range capability. Ukraine will now always have a strike force in the sky," he said.

Opinion: How many planes does Russia have?
The Ukrainian military shot down five Russian military aircraft in the span of three days in early March, begging the question: How many planes does Russia have? This is a complex question, but I’ll let you in on a little secret: The numbers listed in international indexes are often quite
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.