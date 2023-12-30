Skip to content
Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight

by Olena Goncharova December 30, 2023 5:45 AM 1 min read
A photo of Bryansk, Russia, on March 3, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region along the Ukrainian border, reported that a man had been killed when a private residence was hit. Four people are currently receiving medical treatment for injuries.  

Gladkov mentioned that 10 privately-owned residences suffered damage, and the water supply in the city of Belgorod has been disrupted.

In the Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported the downing of six drones. He confirmed that there were no casualties.

Russian authorities claim that the region - which borders both Ukraine and Belarus - has seen multiple attacks by pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups as well as drone strikes.

UN Security Council criticizes Russia’s air assault on Ukraine
Russia faced strong criticism during the UN Security Council session on Dec. 29 following the largest air attack against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.
