Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region along the Ukrainian border, reported that a man had been killed when a private residence was hit. Four people are currently receiving medical treatment for injuries.

Gladkov mentioned that 10 privately-owned residences suffered damage, and the water supply in the city of Belgorod has been disrupted.

In the Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported the downing of six drones. He confirmed that there were no casualties.

Russian authorities claim that the region - which borders both Ukraine and Belarus - has seen multiple attacks by pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups as well as drone strikes.