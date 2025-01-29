paint paint
News Feed, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Moscow
Russian army recruitment centres in Moscow see five-fold drop in applicants, media reports

by Boldizsar Gyori January 29, 2025 3:47 PM 2 min read
A poster dedicated to the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day which depicts a Russian soldier with a slogan reading "For the Victory! For the Ours! For the Truth!" in front of an Orthodox church in Moscow on February 20, 2023 (Alexander Nemenov / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Russians signing contracts at Moscow recruitment centres to fight in the war against Ukraine has fallen five-fold since its peak in late summer of last year, the independent Russian outlet Verstka reported on Jan. 29.

The daily number of volunteers signing-up reached a high following Ukraine’s Kursk offensive and the introduction of a one-time payment of 1.9 million rubles ($19,200) shortly before that.

Since then, daily applicants number around 40, a fivefold decrease, Verstka reported, citing a source in the Moscow mayor's office.

"In August, we could barely cope. People came en masse, 200-250 people a day," the source said, adding: "Both money and the entry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region played a role. Now interest has fallen to minimal levels."

Verstka also reports that the composition of applicants has changed, and half of those signing up currently are foreigners of African, Asian and Chinese origin looking to make extra money, or Russians under investigation in criminal cases.

Russia is currently suffering around 1500-1750 casualties daily on the battlefield, including dead, wounded and captured, as it continues to make grinding advances in eastern Ukraine.

Russia quickly advanced in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast in late 2024, making operationally significant gains near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kupiansk, as well as on its own soil in Kursk Oblast.

However, a major breakthrough seems unlikely by Russia given its stretched resources, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander said earlier this month.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
