Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia bars Moldovan officials in response to media ban

by Abbey Fenbert November 21, 2023 6:02 AM 2 min read
Moldovan President Maia Sandu casts her ballot in local elections in Chisinau on Nov. 5, 2023. Moldova blocked some Russian media outlets ahead of the elections. (Elena Covalenco / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin banned 11 Moldovan officials from entering Russia in retaliation for Moldova's recent restrictions on pro-Russian media outlets, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement Nov. 20.

The ministry summoned Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darie to inform her of the decision.

According to the ministry's statement, the move represents "a decisive protest in connection with the continuing politically motivated persecution of Russian media in Moldova, including the blocking of access to their Internet sites."

The Moldovan government blocked access to 22 Russian media sites on Oct. 24, saying that the outlets were engaged in an "information war" against the country.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of planning a coup in Chisinau and of interfering in local elections. According to Moldovan authorities, Russia has waged a multimillion-dollar destabilization campaign in the country, hoping to steer Chisinau away from the West.

The 11 banned officials are all members of Sandu's Action and Solidarity (PAS) party, according to the Moldovan outlet NewsMaker.

Moldovan foreign ministry spokesperson Igor Zaharov responded to Russia's action in a televised statement.

"We are committed to continuing our defense of our information space from any outside interference and uphold our firm position against disinformation, hybrid attacks, and attempts to destabilize the situation in Moldova," Zaharov told the Moldova-1 television channel.

Historian Serhii Plokhy: ‘The better we prepare for the long war, the sooner it will end’
As a Harvard historian, Serhii Plokhy comfortably analyzes timelines that span centuries. But in his work on the war in Ukraine, keeping up with monthly developments has been a challenge. After finishing his latest book “The Russo-Ukrainian War” early this year, Plokhy wrote a new afterword at the…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 18, firing nine times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:02 PM

US, Finland sign defense cooperation deal.

The U.S. signed on Dec. 18 a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement with Finland, a new NATO member who sought the membership in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
8:31 PM

Security experts appeal to US Congress to approve Ukraine aid bill.

"Ukraine's fight is not only in defense of its own sovereignty and territory but also on behalf of the West, its values and way of life, which Russia seeks to replace with an international system more welcoming for dictatorships," the experts wrote in the letter address to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
7:14 PM

EU to discuss $55 billion for Ukraine on Feb. 1.

The European Council will hold a special summit on Feb. 1, where the EU leaders will discuss the four-year 50-billion-euro ($55 billion) funding package for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Dec. 18.
6:50 PM

EU adopts 12th package of Russia sanctions.

The newly adopted measures include a ban on Russian diamonds, a crackdown on Russia's means to acquire military-use goods, tighter controls over the $60-per-barrel oil price cap, and further steps targeting Moscow's revenue amid the all-out war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.