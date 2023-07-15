Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast injures 3 people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2023 6:44 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian July 15 attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (President's Office Head Andrii Yermak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, injuring three people on July 15, President's Office Head Andrii Yermak wrote on Telegram.

According to Yermak, the attack hit an administrative building of the local council. Two women and a man were wounded, Yermak specified.

He did not provide further details.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on July 15. (President's Office Head Andrii Yermak/Telegram)

Zaporizhzhia Oblast is one of the axes of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, but Russian shelling has long targeted areas near the southeastern front line since the early days of the full-scale war.

Overnight on July 15, Russia unleashed Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones at Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Ukrainian military's Southern Operational Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on television.

Ukraine's air defense shot down all three Shaheds in Mykolaiv Oblast, but there's been a hit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Humeniuk added. She did not disclose what was hit.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled front-line towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 45 times, targeting areas like Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and the liberated villages of Novodarivka, reported Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yuriy Malashko.

Earlier on July 13, Russian troops struck the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a 40-year-old man and injuring another civilian, the regional administration reported.

