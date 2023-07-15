Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia unleashes drones, bombards southern Ukraine overnight

by Asami Terajima July 15, 2023 11:20 AM 2 min read
A Shahed 136 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have launched drone attacks and shelled front-line towns and villages in southern Ukraine over the past day and night, leaving at least one civilian injured, local authorities reported on the morning of July 15.

Russia unleashed Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones at Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts overnight, the Ukrainian military's Southern Operational Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on television. Ukraine's air defense shot down all three Shaheds in Mykolaiv Oblast, but there's been a hit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, she added, without disclosing what was hit.

Russian forces attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia city twice, and a 62-year-old man was wounded, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yuriy Malashko. Neither the local authorities nor the military reported what the drones or their shot-down parts hit in the region.

The Air Force reported shooting down six Shahed drones flying from the south overnight. It did not mention how many drones were unleashed in total.

In addition to the drone attacks, Russia continued its routine shelling of southern Ukraine. Malashko said that Russian forces shelled front-line towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 45 times, targeting areas like Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and the liberated villages of Novodarivka.

According to the official, 27 residential and social infrastructure facilities in 15 towns and villages suffered damages.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on July 15 that Russian forces shelled the liberated areas of his region – including Kherson city – 70 times over the past day, using mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad rockets, aviation, and drones. He did not report any casualties.

More than half a year after Ukraine liberated the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, the area continues to suffer from daily Russian shelling.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast is one of the axes of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, but Russian shelling has long targeted areas near the southeastern front line since the early days of the full-scale war.

Russia after Wagner revolt: Will Putin stay afloat or face more turmoil?
The rebellion organized by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group in June is seen by many analysts as a sign of weakness and fragility of Vladimir Putin’s regime. First, several thousand armed mercenaries managed to march for hundreds of kilometers from Rostov to the vicinity of Moscow, and no one
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.