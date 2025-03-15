The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Drone attack, Russia, Ukraine, Drones, Air defense, War
Edit post

Russia attacks Ukraine with 178 drones overnight, targets energy infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2025 2:39 PM 2 min read
Fragments of a Russian Shahed-136 (Geran-2) UAV found in Moldova on Feb. 13 following a mass attack on Ukraine. (President Maia Sandu / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian defense forces intercepted 130 out of the 178 Russian attack drones launched at Ukraine during an overnight assault on March 14 that included attacks on energy infrastructure.

The attack involved two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Kursk Oblast and 178 Shahed-type attack drones along with various decoy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to Ukraine's Air Force.  

The wave of attacks began at 7:30 p.m. local time on March 14 and continued throughout the night. Russia launched the drones from multiple locations including Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The Air Force reported that it shot down 130 Shahed-type strike drones and other UAVs over fourteen Ukrainian regions including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

An additional 38 Russian decoy drones were reported "locationally lost" without causing any damage.

The attack caused damage in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions. Officials have yet to release information about casualties or details of the damage entailed. Reports indicate that the Russian attack hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa Oblast.

Russia has been steadily expanding its air campaigns against Ukraine in recent months, with bombardments by flocks of Shahed drones a nightly occurrence.

Ukraine has recently had some success in counterattacks. On the night of March 10, over 330 Ukrainian drones made it to Moscow. Subsequent strikes have hit Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure.

Moscow targeted by largest drone strike in war, over 330 UAVs downed across Russia, authorities claim
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted a massive strike of 337 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including 91 over Moscow Oblast, 126 over Kursk Oblast, 38 over Bryansk Oblast, and others over the Belgorod, Ryazan, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Oryol, Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod r…
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

3:15 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
7:59 PM

Ukraine troops in Kursk Oblast must surrender, Putin claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 14 that Ukrainian soldiers must surrender in Kursk Oblast after U.S. President Donald Trump's request to "spare" the troops he claimed are surrounded. Ukraine denied claims that the country's troops are surrounded at any part of the front.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.