Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Russian overnight drone attack wounds 21 in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

by Alexander Query May 13, 2023 1:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Administration reported on May 13 that 21 people were wounded in Russia's overnight drone attack on the region.

Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksander Symchyshyn previously said on national television that 11 people had been wounded by the attack.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made kamikaze Shahed drones to attack cities across Ukraine overnight on May 13, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Ukraine's military managed to down 17 of them, but four Shahed passed through the defense and hit Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Administration said that the attack hit an infrastructure facility located in between settlements. In surrounding settlements, multiple civilian infrastructure sites were damaged as a result of blast waves.

Semchyshyn earlier reported that residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, and administrative buildings were damaged in Khmelnytskyi following the attack.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Administration reported that explosions were heard in the region in the early hours of May 13.

Shortage of air defense missiles endangers Ukraine’s ability to fight off Russian attacks
Over last winter, Ukraine successfully withstood Russia’s months-long campaign targeting energy infrastructure with barrages of missiles and drones. But that achievement came with a cost. Having shot down hundreds of Russian rockets and kamikaze drones since October, Ukraine’s Air Force is now fac…
Kyiv IndependentStanislav Storozhenko
Author: Alexander Query
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.