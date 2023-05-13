Update: Russian overnight drone attack wounds 21 in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Administration reported on May 13 that 21 people were wounded in Russia's overnight drone attack on the region.

Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksander Symchyshyn previously said on national television that 11 people had been wounded by the attack.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made kamikaze Shahed drones to attack cities across Ukraine overnight on May 13, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Ukraine's military managed to down 17 of them, but four Shahed passed through the defense and hit Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Administration said that the attack hit an infrastructure facility located in between settlements. In surrounding settlements, multiple civilian infrastructure sites were damaged as a result of blast waves.

Semchyshyn earlier reported that residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, and administrative buildings were damaged in Khmelnytskyi following the attack.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Administration reported that explosions were heard in the region in the early hours of May 13.